Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 10 January 2025

LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday (January 10) stands at 3,747 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,216 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,003.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 10:10 am January 10, 2025.

Our Correspondent

