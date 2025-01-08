AIRLINK212▲ 2.45 (0.01%)BOP10.6▲ 0.14 (0.01%)CNERGY7.32▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.1▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DFML41.06▲ 0.23 (0.01%)DGKC101.1▲ 1.33 (0.01%)FCCL34.65▲ 0.26 (0.01%)FFL18.27▲ 0.22 (0.01%)HUBC133.05▲ 0.56 (0.00%)HUMNL14.19▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL5.1▲ 0.07 (0.01%)KOSM7.2▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF45.5▲ 0.3 (0.01%)NBP62.56▲ 0.39 (0.01%)OGDC219.4▲ 1.02 (0.00%)PAEL42.5▲ 0.8 (0.02%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0.1 (0.01%)PPL190.4▲ 1.37 (0.01%)PRL42.5▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PTC25.49▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL104.52▲ 0.56 (0.01%)TELE9.38▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL35.51▲ 0.12 (0.00%)TPLP13.28▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET24.25▲ 0.58 (0.02%)TRG68.71▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)UNITY34.93▲ 0.11 (0.00%)WTL1.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 08 January 2025

Big Jump In Gold Prices In Pakistan As Per Tola Rates Hikes To Rs282700
LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (January 08) stands at 3,725 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,197 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 9,944.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:41 am January 08, 2025.

Our Correspondent

