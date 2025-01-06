AGL38▲ 0.22 (0.01%)AIRLINK217.72▼ -0.26 (0.00%)BOP10.95▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.2 (0.03%)DCL9.03▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DFML40.95▲ 0.67 (0.02%)DGKC102▼ -0.2 (0.00%)FCCL35▲ 0.17 (0.00%)FFL19.37▲ 0.05 (0.00%)HUBC131.4▲ 0.31 (0.00%)HUMNL14.5▼ -0.06 (0.00%)KEL5.17▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.34▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF46.1▲ 0.47 (0.01%)NBP65.55▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)OGDC222.5▲ 0.42 (0.00%)PAEL42.7▼ -1.49 (-0.03%)PIBTL9.05▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL194▲ 0.99 (0.01%)PRL44.8▲ 1.63 (0.04%)PTC26.8▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.26▲ 2.18 (0.02%)TELE9.96▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TOMCL36.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TPLP14.3▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TREET25.8▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TRG67.5▲ 0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.5▼ -0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.69▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 06 January 2025

LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Monday (January 06) dropped to 3,708 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,183 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 9,900.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 09:25 am January 06, 2025.

Our Correspondent

