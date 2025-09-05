Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 5 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued to hover at historic high amid steady trend in international market on Friday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 376,700 after recording no change while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs322,959.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,540 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 376,700 Rs4,315 Lahore 376,700 Rs4,315 Islamabad 376,700 Rs4,315 Peshawar 376,700 Rs4,315 Quetta 376,700 Rs4,315 Sialkot 376,700 Rs4,303 Hyderabad 376,700 Rs4,315 Faisalabad 376,700 Rs4,315

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram also remained steady and stood at Rs.4,315 and Rs.3,699, respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.