Saudi Riyal dips against Pakistani rupee – 5 September 2025

LAHORE – Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee exchange rate is regularly monitored in Pakistan as country’s highest number of expats resides in Saudi Arabia for work.

The SAR to PKR rate fluctuates on daily basis in both interbank and open markets due to various factors such as demand and supply, economic stability and trade.

Overseas Pakistanis and their families in homeland keep checking open market rates as they need to convert the Saudi Riyal into Pakistan Rupee.

The Pakistani citizens living in Saudi Arabia send crucial remittances every month to their families. The remittances play a key role in boosting the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR Today in Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal slightly weakened in open market of Pakistan as its buying rate settled at Rs75.06.

The selling rate of the Saudi currency in Pakistan stood at Rs75.26.

The Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate holds major significance for Pakistan’s economy. A strong Riyal benefits millions of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia, as they send remittances home.

These remittances are a vital source of foreign exchange and help support families, boost consumer spending, and stabilize the economy.

For businesses, especially those importing goods or services from Saudi Arabia, fluctuations in the rate affect costs and pricing.

A weaker Rupee means higher import costs and inflation. Pilgrims traveling for Hajj or Umrah also face increased expenses when the Rupee weakens, impacting religious tourism and related industries.