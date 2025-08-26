Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 26 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged in local market amid stability in international market on Tuesday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 359,800 without any change while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs308,470.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,371 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 359,800 Rs4,013 Lahore 359,800 Rs4,013 Islamabad 359,800 Rs4,121 Peshawar 359,800 Rs4,121 Quetta 359,800 Rs4,121 Sialkot 359,800 Rs4,121 Hyderabad 359,800 Rs4,121 Faisalabad 359,800 Rs4,121

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver also remained flat and stood at Rs.4,121 and Rs.3,533 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.