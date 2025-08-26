Federal board HSSC Part 1 Intermediate 11th results 2025: Ways to check online

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is schedule to announce the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part I or intermediate Part 1 (11th class) results of first annual examination 2025 today (August 26).

The results ceremony will be streamed live on FBISE social media platforms – Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok and it is set to begin at 11:30 am with students anxiously waiting to know their marks in the examination.

There are two major methods to check the FBISE HSSC Part 1 results online.

Check Federal Board HSSC Part 1 Results 2025 Online

Students can check their intermediate part 1 results online by visiting the official website of the federal board: https://www.fbise.edu.pk/.

After landing on the FBISE Home page, navigate to “Results” section that will take you to the new page.

Here you will select your examination HSSC Part 1 or 2 and enter your roll number.

Later, click “Submit Button” and here are you results. FBISE allows students to download their mark sheets.

FBISE Intermediate Part 1 Results via SMS

Students can check their intermediate part 1 results 2025 of the federal board via SMS. Following is the process to know your marks through SMS service:

Open SMS application on your mobile phone

Type your message with the format: FB [Your Roll Number].

Send the message to 5050.

You will receive your result via SMS.

The intermediate results come days after the FBISE declared class 9th and 10th results earlier this month.

FBISE HSSC part 1results helps teachers and parents to know the learning level of the students. They play a key role in making the final grade in overall intermediate exams.