Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 23 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered losses as per tola rate decreased by Rs1,500 in local market amid downward trend in international market on Saturday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 355,700 after a decrease of Rs1,500 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs304,956 with a decline of Rs1,286.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,335 per ounce after a dip of $20.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 355,700 Rs4,013 Lahore 355,700 Rs4,013 Islamabad 355,700 Rs4,013 Peshawar 355,700 Rs4,013 Quetta 355,700 Rs4,013 Sialkot 355,700 Rs4,013 Hyderabad 355,700 Rs4,013 Faisalabad 355,700 Rs4,013

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged and stood at Rs.4,013 and Rs.3,433 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.