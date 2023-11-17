KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move upward, despite the strengthening of local currency.

Data shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA) shows an increase of Rs2,200 in price of per tola gold on Friday.

With the latest increase, the gold price soared to Rs216,500 and 10 grams registered an increase of Rs1,886 to Rs185,614.

It is for first time in two months that bullion rates touched the Rs216,000 mark. In October, authorities continued crackdown against hoarders and the price remained under control.

Earlier this week, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of around Rs5,000 per tola before falling marginally.

Globally, the gold price remained largely stable and is currency hovering at $1,981 per ounce.