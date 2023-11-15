KARACHI – The gold rate of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 214, 300 on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 183,730 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 214, 300
|PKR 2,450
|Lahore
|PKR 214, 300
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 214, 300
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 214, 300
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 214, 300
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 214, 300
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214, 300
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214, 300
|PKR 2,450
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 214, 300
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 183,730
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,373
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.