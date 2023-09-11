KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan advanced its negative trajectory on Monday as the precious metal moved down by thousands of rupees.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shows that the per-tola rate of 24-carat gold moved down by Rs2,600 on the first working day of the week.

After the latest price tweaks, the price of per tola stands at Rs209,400. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 Karat gold has moved down by Rs2,229, and the new price stands at Rs179,527.

In the last one week, the prices have plunged by Rs30,400 per tola as the government started action against hoarders.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward trend against the USD, appreciating for the fourth successive session to settle at 301.16 in the inter-bank market. Gold prices follow the trajectory of greenback and international rates of the precious metal as Pakistan remains a net importer of bullion.