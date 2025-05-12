Gold rate in Pakistan today, 12 May, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan have recorded no fluctuations in local market so far on Monday. In local market, price of gold stood unchanged at Rs350,900.
The price of 10 grams of gold also remained steady at Rs300,840.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs350,900
|Rs3,417
|Lahore
|Rs350,900
|Rs3,417
|Islamabad
|Rs350,900
|Rs3,417
|Peshawar
|Rs350,900
|Rs3,417
|Quetta
|Rs350,900
|Rs3,417
|Sialkot
|Rs350,900
|Rs3,417
|Hyderabad
|Rs350,900
|Rs3,417
|Faisalabad
|Rs350,900
|Rs3,417
The international price of gold was recorded at $3,325 per ounce, including a premium of $20.
Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs3,417 without any change.
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|30-April
|Rs345,800
|29-April
|Rs349,200
|28-April
|Rs347,100
|25-April
|Rs348,700
|24-April
|Rs352,000
|23-April
|Rs352,000
|22-April
|Rs363,700