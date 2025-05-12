“Our Forefathers built this Nation with Sacrifice – We will defend it with Strength”: Army Chief

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistani nation is celebrating Operation Bunyānun Marsūs, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to defend its sovereignty and national integrity against any external aggression.

The top general emphasized that Pakistan’s military and nation have historically stood strong in the face of any threats, as Pak forces know very well how to defend our country’s integrity.

General Munir’s remarks came in the wake of escalating tensions with India. He said “Even with its military might and 1.3 million-strong Indian army cannot intimidate or threaten us. Our forefathers and we ourselves have made immense sacrifices to build this country, and we know how to protect it.”

Army Chief highlighted that Pakistan possesses the defensive capabilities necessary to safeguard its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The statement comes after major escalation between nuclear armed nations, including provocative attacks and threats against Pakistan’s water resources. Indian government conducted false flag operation in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam region which left 26 people dead, with India quickly blaming Pakistan without evidence.

Pakistan condemned attack and offered cooperation for a transparent investigation, but India’s Hindu extremist political leaders, under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), escalated tensions by accusing Pakistan.

Despite Pakistan’s warnings, India continued its aggressive actions. On May 6-7, India launched airstrikes on multiple locations in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan, which were met with a fierce retaliation by the Pakistan Air Force, downing multiple Indian aircraft, including Rafale.

New Delhi escalated tensions further by deploying Israeli-made Herop drones over Pakistani cities, even targeting the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) event in Rawalpindi. Pakistan responded decisively, and the situation culminated on May 9-10 with another round of military action, leading to significant damage to Indian airfields and air defense systems.

After a series of military setbacks, India sought assistance from the United States, requesting a ceasefire. This led to successful mediation efforts, resulting in a ceasefire agreement between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.