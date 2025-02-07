Yango’s Ride Insurance Program Delivers Significant Impact on Passenger and Partner’s Driver Safety in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, is Uplifting safety standards in Pakistan with its Ride Insurance program. Since its launch in 2024, the program has guaranteed that 100% of Yango rides in Pakistan are insured, providing seamless financial and medical protection at no additional cost.

The insurance is automatically activated for every ride, ensuring that all trips made through Yango are seamlessly protected from start to finish. By providing peace of mind to passengers and partner’s drivers, Yango’s Ride Insurance sets new standards for safety and security in Pakistan’s ride-hailing industry.

The program, powered by Yango’s strategic partnership with leading Insurtech firm Waada, has already delivered a tangible impact. It has successfully processed over 100 claims, ensuring swift financial assistance for passengers and partner drivers. On average, Yango’s claims are settled in just three days, providing users with a seamless and efficient experience. So far, they have successfully processed total claims of up to PKR 820,000, with the highest single claim paid to date stands at PKR 150,000.

“At Yango, we are committed to providing a reliable ride-hailing experience and improving safety in the market for both passengers and partner drivers. Our Ride Insurance program is a significant step in ensuring financial and medical protection in case of unforeseen incidents, making every journey more dependable. By introducing one of the most comprehensive insurance plans in the industry, we are enhancing user confidence and setting new benchmarks for responsible ride-hailing in Pakistan. Our goal is to continue delivering solutions that prioritize partners’ drivers and passengers’ well-being and strengthen trust in our platform,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan.

“Knowing that every ride is automatically insured gives me great peace of mind. As far as I know, other platforms in Pakistan only offer insurance coverage for passengers, not for both drivers and passengers alike. Having this level of protection while working to provide for my family allows me to focus on delivering the best experience for my customers,” said Yango’s partner’s driver in Pakistan.

“I was impressed to learn that every Yango ride comes with built-in insurance. When my phone screen got damaged during a trip, I wasn’t sure what to expect but the claim process was incredibly smooth and fast. Within days, I received my reimbursement, which showed me that Yango and their partner Waada genuinely care about passenger’s convenience and security,” said a Yango customer in Pakistan.

In addition to Ride Insurance, Yango provides an array of safety features, such as an SOS button for emergencies, real-time trip sharing through the Share Route feature, and an Emergency Situation button for added support. Partner’s drivers also benefit from features like the ability to view passenger ratings before accepting a trip and provide post-ride feedback to ensure a secure and respectful environment.

This initiative has been a game-changer in Pakistan’s ride-hailing industry, setting a new benchmark for safety and trust. Through its comprehensive insurance coverage, advanced safety features, and unwavering commitment to user welfare, Yango is leading the way in redefining safety standards and solidifying its role as a pioneering service provider in the country.