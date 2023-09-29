KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 205,600 here on Friday, September 29, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 176,270 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 185,715
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 173,700
|PKR 159,224
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,370
|PKR 15,922
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.