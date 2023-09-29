ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar have felicitated the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the blessed day of Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

In his message on the occasion, the president said the arrival of the holy Prophet was the greatest and the most blessed event in history.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was brought to this world as the ‘mercy for all the worlds’. He said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was an embodiment of obedience to Allah Almighty, justice, compassion, and love towards human beings.

He said Holy Prophet (SAWW)’s teachings are universal and undying source of guidance for the mankind and present solutions to uncountable challenges being faced today and to be faced till the doomsday.

President Alvi called for letting down all the forces that were keen to destroy the unity in Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar urged the nation to transform their lives in line with Islamic principles and disseminate the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said it is our good fortune that Allah Almighty made us the ummah of the Prophet (Peace and Blessings of Allah be upon Him) who was the mercy of the world.

The premier said the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a shining example of compassion, tolerance and love.

His character and actions are the best example for us in which we learn kindness, justice and mercy, which is like a candle of hope in today’s divided world.

He said Pakistan is currently struggling with various problems and it is important that we turn to the teachings of our beloved Prophet (PBUH) in this critical situation.

He urged the nation to live up to the values of brotherhood, love and compassion enunciated by the Prophet (PBUH) and strive to make His message a beacon for unity and brotherhood among all Muslims and people of different faiths.

He prayed Allah Almighty to make Pakistan the cradle of peace, progress, prosperity and brotherhood and to grant us all the opportunity to live our individual and collective lives according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).