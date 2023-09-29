HYDERABAD, India – Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the third warm-up match of upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Indian city of Hyderabad today (Friday).

A day earlier, the team green held their first practice session after receiving a warm welcome at an airport upon their arrival in India.

PAKvNZ Match Time and Venue

The first warm-up game will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 1:30pm PST.

Squads

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

PAKvNZ Live Steaming

In Pakistan, the cricket fans can watch the warm up match at PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports and ARY ZAP.

In India, the warm-up match will be available to watch at SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar.