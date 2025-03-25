AGL69.44▲ 0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.82▼ -0.07 (0.00%)BOP11.09▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.94▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL8.93▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DFML44.51▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)DGKC130.99▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)FCCL44.94▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)FFL16.11▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)HUBC141.78▲ 2.8 (0.02%)HUMNL13.25▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.43▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.03▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.45▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)NBP76.2▼ -0.3 (0.00%)OGDC224.19▲ 6.02 (0.03%)PAEL45.9▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL10.6▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PPL185.48▲ 0.98 (0.01%)PRL36.91▼ -0.13 (0.00%)PTC23.69▼ -0.39 (-0.02%)SEARL98.4▲ 0.74 (0.01%)TELE7.82▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.4▼ -0.44 (-0.01%)TPLP10.96▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TREET22.55▼ -0.53 (-0.02%)TRG66.14▼ -4.06 (-0.06%)UNITY28.72▼ -0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.34▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 25 March, 2025

KARACHI—Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at PKR 319,500 for 24-karat gold.

Moreover, the rate of the precious metal stood at the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 273,920 per 10g.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421
Lahore PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421
Islamabad PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421
Peshawar PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421
Quetta PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421
Sialkot PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421
Hyderabad PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421
Faisalabad PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 319,500
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 273,920
Per Gram Gold PKR 27,392

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Web Desk Staff

