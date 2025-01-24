AGL52.46▲ 4.77 (0.10%)AIRLINK197▲ 3.44 (0.02%)BOP10.15▲ 0.2 (0.02%)CNERGY7.73▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)DCL9.24▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML48.15▲ 2.3 (0.05%)DGKC108.65▼ -1.53 (-0.01%)FCCL39.51▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)FFL16.95▲ 0.09 (0.01%)HUBC133▲ 0.42 (0.00%)HUMNL14.18▲ 0.29 (0.02%)KEL4.71▲ 0.11 (0.02%)KOSM6.62▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF46.62▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)NBP63.2▲ 1.21 (0.02%)OGDC213.5▼ -0.41 (0.00%)PAEL41.55▲ 0.31 (0.01%)PIBTL8.47▲ 0.06 (0.01%)PPL182.94▲ 0.59 (0.00%)PRL42.2▲ 0.24 (0.01%)PTC24.92▲ 0.02 (0.00%)SEARL110.53▲ 3.69 (0.03%)TELE8.89▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL34.4▲ 0.12 (0.00%)TPLP13▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TREET22.3▲ 0.37 (0.02%)TRG67.25▲ 0.3 (0.00%)UNITY32.75▲ 0.4 (0.01%)WTL1.82▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 24 January, 2025

KARACHI—In the local and open market, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees was Rs 279.8, with a selling rate of Rs 281.3.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling
  US Dollar USD 279.8  281.3
  Euro EUR  291   293
  UK Pound GBP  346    351
 UAE Dirham AED   75.9    76.55
 Saudi Riyal SAR   74.4  74.75
 Australian Dollar AUD   177  179
 Bahrain Dinar BHD    738   746
 Canadian Dollar CAD   194   196
 China Yuan CNY  37.97  38.37
 Danish Krone DKK  39.1  39.41
 Hong Kong Dollar HKD  35.63  35.98
 Indian Rupee IND  3.19  3.28
 Japanese Yen JPY  1.86   1.92
 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD  894.95   904.45
 Malaysian Ringgit MYR  61.93  62.53
 New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.27 164.27
 Norwegians Krone NOK  24.88  25.18
 Omani Riyal OMR   718   726.5
 Qatari Riyal QAR 75.65 76.35
 Singapore Dollar SGD   207  209
 Swedish Korona SEK 25.2   25.5
 Swiss Franc CHF 312.72  315.52
  Thai Bhat THB   7.95  8.1

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 10:45 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Web Desk Staff

