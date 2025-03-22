Gold rate in Pakistan today, 22 March, 2025

KARACHI—The price of gold in Pakistan on Saturday, March 22, 2025, was recorded at PKR 319,500 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 273,920 per 10g.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 319,500
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|PKR 319,500
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|PKR 319,500
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|PKR 319,500
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|PKR 319,500
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|PKR 319,500
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|PKR 319,500
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|PKR 319,500
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 319,500
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 273,920
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 27,392
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.