Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 22 March, 2025

KARACHI—In the local and open market, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees was Rs 280.60, with a selling rate of Rs 282.10.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling
  US Dollar USD 280.60  282.10
  Euro EUR  306   208.75
  UK Pound GBP  363.50    367
 UAE Dirham AED   76.10    76.75
 Saudi Riyal SAR   74.70  75.25
 Australian Dollar AUD   177.50  179.75
 Bahrain Dinar BHD    741.75   749.75
 Canadian Dollar CAD   195.10   197.50
 China Yuan CNY  37.55  37.95
 Danish Krone DKK  38.45  38.85
 Hong Kong Dollar HKD  35.65  36
 Indian Rupee IND  3.12  3.21
 Japanese Yen JPY  1.90   1.96
 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD  904.25   913.75
 Malaysian Ringgit MYR  62.18  62.78
 New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
 Norwegians Krone NOK  25.21  25.41
 Omani Riyal OMR   726   734.5
 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
 Singapore Dollar SGD   211  213
 Swedish Korona SEK 27.41   27.71
 Swiss Franc CHF 311.62  314.37
  Thai Bhat THB   8.17  8.32

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 10:45 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Web Desk Staff

