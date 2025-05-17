AGL56.31▼ -1.47 (-0.03%)AIRLINK159.96▲ 0.51 (0.00%)BOP9.97▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.68▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL10.37▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML36.34▼ -0.91 (-0.02%)DGKC147.33▼ -3.97 (-0.03%)FCCL47.94▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)FFL15.17▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC140.73▼ -0.68 (0.00%)HUMNL12.56▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)KEL4.4▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM5.15▼ -0.19 (-0.04%)MLCF74.78▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)NBP87.98▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)OGDC211.5▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PAEL45.34▼ -1.62 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.72▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL172.39▼ -0.86 (0.00%)PRL33.43▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)PTC22.72▲ 0.66 (0.03%)SEARL86.36▲ 2.23 (0.03%)TELE7.46▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.67▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP8.92▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TREET19.91▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)TRG63.39▼ -1.8 (-0.03%)UNITY27.12▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.26▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 17 May, 2025

Gold Prices Come Down By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan After Touching Record High
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on Saturday after witnessing losses in previous sessions. In local market, price of gold stood at Rs. 336,100 after an invrease of Rs900.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377
Lahore Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377
Islamabad Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377
Peshawar Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377
Quetta Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377
Sialkot Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377
Hyderabad Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377
Faisalabad Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377

The international price of gold was recorded at $3,177 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs3,377.

Gold Prices Fall By Rs7000 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
30-April Rs345,800
29-April Rs349,200
28-April Rs347,100
25-April Rs348,700
24-April Rs352,000
23-April Rs352,000
22-April Rs363,700

 

Our Correspondent

