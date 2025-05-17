Gold rate in Pakistan today, 17 May, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on Saturday after witnessing losses in previous sessions. In local market, price of gold stood at Rs. 336,100 after an invrease of Rs900.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377 Lahore Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377 Islamabad Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377 Peshawar Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377 Quetta Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377 Sialkot Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377 Hyderabad Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377 Faisalabad Rs. 336,100 Rs3,377

The international price of gold was recorded at $3,177 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs3,377.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week