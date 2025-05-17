Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 17 May 2025

KARACHI—In the local and open market, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees remained unchanged as it stood at Rs 282.15 with a selling rate of Rs 283.85.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 282.15 283.85 Euro EUR 315.85 318.6 UK Pound GBP 375.3 378.8 UAE Dirham AED 76.8 77.45 Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 75.7 Australian Dollar AUD 183.25 185.5 Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.05 756.05 Canadian Dollar CAD 203.1 205.5 China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99 Danish Krone DKK 42.25 42.65 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29 Indian Rupee IND 3.19 3.28 Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2.01 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 912.95 922.05 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.95 65.55 New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.62 166.62 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.89 27.19 Omani Riyal OMR 732.65 741.15 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.68 77.38 Singapore Dollar SGD 214.73 216.73 Swedish Korona SEK 28.65 28.95 Swiss Franc CHF 336.16 338.96 Thai Bhat THB 8.4 8.55

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).