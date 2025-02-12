AGL56.91▲ 5.17 (0.10%)AIRLINK190.01▼ -2 (-0.01%)BOP11.91▲ 1.08 (0.10%)CNERGY7.43▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL8.48▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML50.04▼ -1.77 (-0.03%)DGKC109▲ 0.05 (0.00%)FCCL38.43▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)FFL14.67▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)HUBC130.68▼ -1.25 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.4▼ -0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.46▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.11▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF46.32▲ 1.25 (0.03%)NBP73.79▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)OGDC209.1▲ 0.91 (0.00%)PAEL40.91▲ 0.39 (0.01%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.33 (-0.04%)PPL183.73▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL35.48▲ 1.06 (0.03%)PTC24.77▲ 2.09 (0.09%)SEARL103.38▼ -1.95 (-0.02%)TELE8.42▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.26▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET21.09▼ -0.06 (0.00%)TRG67.58▲ 1.47 (0.02%)UNITY29.85▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)WTL1.55▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold Price in Pakistan tumbles by Rs1600 per tola after hitting record high

Gold Price In Pakistan Tumbles By Rs1600 Per Tola After Hitting Record High
KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan came down by Rs1600 per tola to Rs301,500 on Wednesday after correction, as bullion rates are touching sky amid buying frenzy.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of 24Karat gold price coming down to Rs1,600, settling at Rs301,500, while cost for 10 grams of gold plunged by Rs1,372, reaching Rs258,487.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Old Price New Price Change 
Gold (Per Tola) 303,100 301,500 -1,600
Gold (Per 10 Grams) 259,859 258,487 -1,372

The drop comes after bullion prices hitting all-time high on Tuesday, when the price per tola rose by Rs100, reaching Rs303,100.

Internationally, gold prices also slipped, with the price of gold per ounce falling to $2,888, a $16 decrease from the previous day, as reported by the APGJSA.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
10-Feb Rs303,000
8-Feb Rs299,000
7-Feb Rs300,046
6-Feb Rs298,700
5-Feb Rs299,600
4-Feb Rs294,300
3-Feb Rs292,400

 

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 12 February, 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

