Gold Price in Pakistan tumbles by Rs1600 per tola after hitting record high

KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan came down by Rs1600 per tola to Rs301,500 on Wednesday after correction, as bullion rates are touching sky amid buying frenzy.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of 24Karat gold price coming down to Rs1,600, settling at Rs301,500, while cost for 10 grams of gold plunged by Rs1,372, reaching Rs258,487.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Old Price New Price Change Gold (Per Tola) 303,100 301,500 -1,600 Gold (Per 10 Grams) 259,859 258,487 -1,372

The drop comes after bullion prices hitting all-time high on Tuesday, when the price per tola rose by Rs100, reaching Rs303,100.

Internationally, gold prices also slipped, with the price of gold per ounce falling to $2,888, a $16 decrease from the previous day, as reported by the APGJSA.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week