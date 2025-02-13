Air chief reiterates PAF’s unwavering support to Rwandan Air Force

ISLAMABAD – Republic of Rwanda Air Force Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Jean Jacques Mupenzi called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad on Thursday.

Upon his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour to Lieutenant General Jean Jacques Mupenzi.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff shared insight into various ongoing modernization projects of Pakistan Air Force’s operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare.

The Air Chief reiterated PAF’s unwavering support to provide capacity-building assistance to the Rwandan Air Force in upgradation of its human resource, maintenance parameters and operational training.

Lieutenant General Jean Jacques Mupenzi expressed his profound admiration for Pakistan Air Force’s professional training standards, modernized infrastructure and multi-domain capabilities.

He noted that the PAF’s commitment to excellence and innovation in military aviation serves as a model for air forces to emulate. The Rwandan Air Chief emphasized the need for a major overhaul and collaboration to enhance the capabilities of Rwanda’s Air Force with the assistance from PAF to meet contemporary security challenges.

The visiting dignitary also expressed a strong desire for a partnership with Pakistan Air Force aimed at establishing comprehensive training programs for basic-level training of aircrew and technical training of ground crew of Rwandan Air Force.

The delegation also visited National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre and PAF Cyber Command, where they were given a detailed briefing on PAF’s operational capabilities.

This visit of Lieutenant General Jean Jacques Mupenzi to Air Headquarters, Islamabad is testament to strong desire of Rwandan side to restructure their Air Force, utilizing the professional expertise of Pakistan Air Force.