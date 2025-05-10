Gold rate in Pakistan today, 10 May, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered downward trend in both local and international markets. In local market, price of gold decreased by Rs1,800 per tola to settle at Rs350,900.

The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped significantly, dipping by Rs1,543 to settle at Rs300,840.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Lahore Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Islamabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Peshawar Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Quetta Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Sialkot Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Hyderabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Faisalabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417

The bearish trend in the global market impacted local prices. The international price of gold was recorded at $3,325 per ounce on Friday, including a premium of $20, reflecting a day-on-day drop of $18.

Silver prices also followed the downward trend. The price of silver per tola decrease by Rs65, reaching Rs3,417.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week