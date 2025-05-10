AGL42.13▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)AIRLINK136.59▲ 9.32 (0.07%)BOP9.12▲ 0.44 (0.05%)CNERGY6.42▲ 0.7 (0.12%)DCL8.94▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML27.06▼ -1.43 (-0.05%)DGKC127.63▲ 8.08 (0.07%)FCCL41.55▲ 1.69 (0.04%)FFL13.04▲ 0.83 (0.07%)HUBC125.77▲ 6.77 (0.06%)HUMNL11.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.01▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM3.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF63.32▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP78.74▲ 3.03 (0.04%)OGDC184.55▲ 8.16 (0.05%)PAEL40.22▲ 3.21 (0.09%)PIBTL7.62▲ 0.52 (0.07%)PPL138.86▲ 7.95 (0.06%)PRL24.56▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC17.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)SEARL68.24▲ 1.59 (0.02%)TELE5.94▲ 0.34 (0.06%)TOMCL25.61▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)TPLP7▲ 0.25 (0.04%)TREET16.59▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG56.27▲ 3.14 (0.06%)UNITY23.44▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)WTL1.16▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 10 May, 2025

Gold Rates End Week With Rs2300 Dip In Pakistan Check New Price List Here
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered downward trend in both local and international markets. In local market, price of gold decreased by Rs1,800 per tola to settle at Rs350,900.

The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped significantly, dipping by Rs1,543 to settle at Rs300,840.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Lahore Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Islamabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Peshawar Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Quetta Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Sialkot Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Hyderabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Faisalabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417

The bearish trend in the global market impacted local prices. The international price of gold was recorded at $3,325 per ounce on Friday, including a premium of $20, reflecting a day-on-day drop of $18.

Silver prices also followed the downward trend. The price of silver per tola decrease by Rs65, reaching Rs3,417.

Gold Prices Fall By Rs7000 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
30-April Rs345,800
29-April Rs349,200
28-April Rs347,100
25-April Rs348,700
24-April Rs352,000
23-April Rs352,000
22-April Rs363,700

 

Our Correspondent

