India admits damage to military equipment, personnel in wake of Pakistani strikes

The Indian military admitted to sustaining losses following a series of intense retaliatory strikes by Pakistan, the Indian media reported on Saturday.

The Indian defense sources, according to the Indian media, Pakistan targeted an airbase in Punjab using a high-speed missile which resulted in damage to infrastructure and personnel.

India, according to the reports, said that Pakistan attempted aerial incursions at 26 locations, further escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The Indian military confirmed that both equipment and staff at several military installations were affected during the attacks.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army’s retaliatory campaign remains ongoing, with reports showing that the multiple Indian posts have been completely destroyed.

In a major development, Pakistani forces obliterated Indian positions in the Phulkian sector, and successfully silenced enemy artillery, showcased the effectiveness and precision of Pakistan’s counteroffensive.

What Bunyan-un-Marsoos operation is?

Pakistan has launched Bunyan-un-Marsoos Operation in response to Indian attack on its soil which killed 31 people and left many others injured in different parts of the country.

Bunyan-un-Marsoos is an Arabic word. Bunyan means Wall. Marsoos means “the ironed one or protected one”.

The attack is aimed at Indian military positions which carried recent acts of aggression with precision and resolve.

The counter-offensive demonstrates the Pakistan Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty. Carried out with the rallying cry “Allahu Akbar”, the operation reflects the deep patriotism and spirit of sacrifice that define Pakistan’s military ethos.

According to military sources, both officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army executed a calculated and firm response to Indian hostilities. A video released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) illustrates the preparedness and capability of Pakistani forces, showcasing their readiness to defend every inch of the homeland.

The footage underscores that the Pakistan Army stands as a steadfast “iron wall,” resolute in its mission to protect the country—prepared to fight to the last drop of blood if necessary.

This latest development comes in the wake of unprovoked Indian attacks [Operation Sindhoor] that resulted in civilian casualties across Azad Kashmir and other areas. Pakistan has reiterated its stance that such aggression will not go unanswered, reaffirming its dedication to national defense and regional peace.