AGL55.05▲ 0.91 (0.02%)AIRLINK155.38▲ 3.26 (0.02%)BOP9.69▲ 0.57 (0.06%)CNERGY7.11▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL10.17▲ 0.44 (0.05%)DFML36.64▲ 1.53 (0.04%)DGKC132.79▲ 8.33 (0.07%)FCCL43.44▲ 0.63 (0.01%)FFL14.79▲ 0.58 (0.04%)HUBC136.24▲ 4.3 (0.03%)HUMNL12.51▲ 0.28 (0.02%)KEL4.02▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM5.02▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF69.44▲ 2.39 (0.04%)NBP85.07▲ 3.23 (0.04%)OGDC203.25▲ 2.87 (0.01%)PAEL42.5▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL8.79▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL150.83▲ 2.23 (0.02%)PRL28.91▲ 1.2 (0.04%)PTC20.73▲ 1.27 (0.07%)SEARL84.04▲ 2.07 (0.03%)TELE6.98▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TOMCL31.52▲ 0.39 (0.01%)TPLP8.27▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TREET18.91▲ 0.72 (0.04%)TRG64.05▲ 0.92 (0.01%)UNITY26.21▲ 0.44 (0.02%)WTL1.27▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 03 May, 2025

Gold Prices Come Down By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan After Touching Record High
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a decline of Rs1,300, with per-tola rates standing at Rs344,500. Meanwhile, ten-gram gold also decreased to Rs 295,353.

 Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs344,500 Rs3,497
Lahore Rs344,500 Rs3,497
Islamabad Rs344,500 Rs3,497
Peshawar Rs344,500 Rs3,497
Quetta Rs344,500 Rs3,497
Sialkot Rs344,500 Rs3,497
Hyderabad Rs344,500 Rs3,497
Faisalabad Rs344,500 Rs3,497

Last Update at 8:25am, 02 May Friday

Today Gold Price 24K

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs344,500
Per 10Gram Gold 295,353
Per Gram Gold 29,535

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Gold Rate

Gold rate dips despite record buying in Pakistan; Check latest price here

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 02 May, 2025

  • Featured, Gold Rate

Gold Rates jump Rs20,800 in April 2025, Where will bullion stop this year?

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 01 May, 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer