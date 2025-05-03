Gold rate in Pakistan today, 03 May, 2025

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a decline of Rs1,300, with per-tola rates standing at Rs344,500. Meanwhile, ten-gram gold also decreased to Rs 295,353.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs344,500
|Rs3,497
|Lahore
|Rs344,500
|Rs3,497
|Islamabad
|Rs344,500
|Rs3,497
|Peshawar
|Rs344,500
|Rs3,497
|Quetta
|Rs344,500
|Rs3,497
|Sialkot
|Rs344,500
|Rs3,497
|Hyderabad
|Rs344,500
|Rs3,497
|Faisalabad
|Rs344,500
|Rs3,497
Last Update at 8:25am, 02 May Friday
Today Gold Price 24K
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs344,500
|Per 10Gram Gold
|295,353
|Per Gram Gold
|29,535
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800