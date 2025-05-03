Gold rate in Pakistan today, 03 May, 2025

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs344,500 Rs 3,497 Lahore Rs344,500 Rs3,497 Islamabad Rs344,500 Rs3,497 Peshawar Rs344,500 Rs3,497 Quetta Rs344,500 Rs3,497 Sialkot Rs344,500 Rs3,497 Hyderabad Rs344,500 Rs3,497 Faisalabad Rs344,500 Rs3,497

Last Update at 8:25am, 02 May Friday

Today Gold Price 24K

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold Rs344,500 Per 10Gram Gold 295,353 Per Gram Gold 29,535

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.