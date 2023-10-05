KARACHI – The gold prices continued to fall amid negative trajectory as the Pakistani rupee made comeback in open market and interbank.

Data shared by local markets suggests that the price of precious metal moved down by Rs4,500 per tola, settling at Rs187,500.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams lowered to Rs160,750 on the second last working day of the week.

Globally, the price of yellow metal dropped by $7 and settled at $1,815 per ounce.

Gold remained volatile in crisis-hit country amid economic uncertainty and record inflation.