Pakistani TikTokers and digital creators continue to fall for privacy breach and the latest to land into controversy is famous YouTuber Aliza Sehar.

Aliza Sehar, a known face among local content creators who had over million followers, was all over the internet and she appeared in trending section. Days after being shocked by her leaked clip, Aliza decided to call out the person who shared her intimate video online.

The girl shared the details about the person who leaked her private clip, which was trimmed from a recorded video call.

Breaking the silence on the issue, the teary-eyed TikToker tries to stay composed but cannot control her emotions. She confirmed visiting the Cybercrime division of FIA and officials traced that the video was shared from Qatar.

Aliza said the culprit is currently residing in Okara. She said FIA questioned the accused, but the man claimed editing the clip but had not shared it online.

The victim also commended the cybercrime unit for being supportive during the whole dilemma. Furthermore, Aliza refused to commit suicide as unverified reports claimed.