Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record Rs410,278 per Tola; Check full rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan touched yet another historic peak, mirroring gains in the international bullion market as investors flocked to safe-haven assets.

Rates shared by the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs3,500 to settle at Rs410,278. The rate for 10 grams increased by Rs3,001, reaching Rs351,747.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Date Price
01-Oct 410,278
29-Sept 403,600
27-Sept 397,700
26-Sept 395,800
25-Sept 396,800
24-Sept 398,800
23-Sept 398,800
22-Sept 393,700

International markets also witnessed a strong rally. Gold was quoted at $3,890 per ounce including a $20 premium, reflecting a gain of $35 during the day.

Silver prices in the domestic market moved upward as well, advancing by Rs50 per tola to Rs4,826.

Gold price in Pakistan jumps Rs3,178 to set another record

