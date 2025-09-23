AGL71.77▲ 0.38 (0.01%)AIRLINK160.52▼ -0.63 (0.00%)BOP25.28▼ -0.7 (-0.03%)CNERGY8.61▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DCL15.36▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DFML35.27▼ -0.06 (0.00%)DGKC252.52▲ 4.35 (0.02%)FCCL57.8▲ 0.92 (0.02%)FFL21.8▲ 0.04 (0.00%)HUBC210.4▼ -0.13 (0.00%)HUMNL16.7▲ 0.17 (0.01%)KEL6.47▲ 0.36 (0.06%)KOSM7.57▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF108.05▲ 2.11 (0.02%)NBP189.5▲ 2.06 (0.01%)OGDC283.55▲ 2.91 (0.01%)PAEL54.8▲ 0.51 (0.01%)PIBTL14.2▲ 0.28 (0.02%)PPL193.5▲ 0.75 (0.00%)PRL35.75▲ 0.14 (0.00%)PTC26.46▼ -0.71 (-0.03%)SEARL118.2▲ 1.19 (0.01%)TELE9.15▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL67.8▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)TPLP11.76▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET26.7▲ 0.35 (0.01%)TRG82.6▲ 0.76 (0.01%)UNITY28.5▼ -0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.62▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan reach Rs400,000 for first time

Gold Gets Cheaper After Rs3600 Cut In Pakistan Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan have surged to record highs, with pure 24-karat gold reaching the Rs400,000 per tola mark for the first time in the country’s history, local media reported as trading is underway.

The increase comes in line with a global rally, where international gold prices rose by $31 per ounce, reaching $3,757.

The price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs400,000 per tola, while 22-karat gold is priced at Rs366,666 per tola.

Similarly, 21-karat gold is being sold at Rs 350,000 per tola.

Experts attribute the sharp rise to global political and economic uncertainty, the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, and a growing shift by investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset.

A day earlier, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs3,400, reaching Rs393,700 compared to Rs390,300 the previous day.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,915 to reach Rs337,534, against Rs334,619 a day earlier.

In the international bullion market, gold prices rose by $34 per ounce on Monday to settle at $3,719.

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer