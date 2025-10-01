Doctors ordered to fix ‘Bad Handwriting’ on prescriptions to avoid fatal errors

NEW DELHI – Punjab and Haryana High Court issued orders for doctors to write prescriptions clearly, or risk endangering your patients. The court highlighted that an illegible prescription can mean the difference between life and death.

High Court ordered government to introduce handwriting improvement lessons in all medical colleges and mandated that digital prescriptions must become norm within 2-years. Doctors have been instructed to write prescriptions in bold capital letters to prevent fatal mistakes.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) acknowleged the court orders, showing willingness to implement the order. Experts are sounding the alarm as poor handwriting can cause deadly medication errors.

Global statistics reveal grim reality. In the United States, until 1999, 7,000 deaths occurred every year due to doctors’ illegible handwriting. South Asian nations also witnessed multiple cases where misread prescriptions caused serious harm to patients.

The court’s decisive action aims to curb this silent killer, ensuring that every prescription is readable, accurate, and life-saving. This landmark ruling could mark a turning point in patient safety across the states.

Doctors’ handwriting is often hard to read due to fast speed, cognitive load, and habit. They write quickly to keep up with high patient volumes, using lots of medical terms, which can make notes look like scribbles.

Doctors priority is completeness of info rather than neatness, and years of fast note-taking create deeply ingrained habits.