PAC uncovers extension of EBD CEO without PM’s approval

ISLAMABAD – The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) uncovered that the tenure of Engineering Development Board (EDB) CEO Raza Abbas Shah was extended without the Prime Minister’s approval, said the media reports on Wednesday.

The important PAC meeting, chaired by Junaid Akbar, raised concerns over the failure to appoint private members in the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC). Members expressed their anger over the lack of appointments for a woman, a retired judge, and a retired officer in FPSC. Shazia Marri urged the FPSC chairman to fulfill his responsibilities instead of blaming the Establishment Division.

The discussions were held on summoning the Establishment Secretary in the next meeting. FPSC officials stated that they repeatedly informed the Establishment Division about vacant seats and clarified that the FPSC consists of a chairman and eleven members.

PAC member Sanaullah Khan Masti Khel criticized institutions for shifting responsibility instead of providing direct answers. The committee directed FPSC to resolve the issue of member appointments.

PAC reviews audit reports of ministry of industries & production

The committee also examined audit reports of the Ministry of Industries & Production, expressing concern over poor budget planning by various divisions.

PAC members questioned why the Ministry of Industries & Production sought supplementary grants twice. The ministry’s secretary explained that additional grants were taken for utility stores during Ramadan. PAC also raised the issue of Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

A subcommittee was formed to examine the downsizing of Utility Stores Corporation.

Objection raised on EDB CEO’s tenure extension

PAC objected to the extension of EDB CEO’s tenure for two years without the Prime Minister’s approval.

The Secretary for the Ministry of Industries & Commerce stated that the matter was later presented to the cabinet. However, Syed Naveed Qamar called this a “mockery,” questioning how the cabinet approved the decision two years after the fact.

PAC member Amin-ul-Haq declared that extending the CEO’s tenure without PM’s approval is illegal.

The audit officials revealed that Rs9.56 million were paid in salaries during the unauthorized extension. PAC members condemned the violation of rules, demanding strict action, questioning if Raza Abbas Shah was the only person capable of running the EDB.

Syed Naveed Qamar emphasized that the issue was brought before the cabinet after two years, and PAC postponed the decision on the matter until the next meeting.