Hockey faces challenges but organizing tournaments commendable: Sahiwal DC

SAHIWAL – Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood praised the efforts to promote hockey despite its current challenges, saying that organizing tournaments is commendable.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 17th All Punjab Azhar Manzoor Memorial Hockey Tournament, organized by a private TV channel at the Hockey Ground, Shahid Mehmood emphasized that hockey remains a highly popular sport in Pakistan.

He acknowledged that Pakistan has produced some of the greatest hockey players and assured that the government is taking steps to promote the sport. He also stressed the importance of encouraging players.

The district administration plans to organize more tournaments to support hockey players, promote the sport, and enhance the skills of young athletes.

Meanwhile, Sahiwal Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood inaugurated the “Monitoring & Evaluation Cell” at the District Health Office. This cell has been established under the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) and completed with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO). It will work to enhance the monitoring and effectiveness of vaccination campaigns.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by CEO DHA Sahiwal, Dr. Syed Azhar Abbas Naqvi, along with senior officials from the health department and individuals from various fields.

Addressing the event, DC Shahid Mehmood stated that the establishment of this cell will make immunization campaigns more organized and effective, leading to an increase in vaccination coverage among children and helping prevent various diseases.

He further added that the WHO’s support will strengthen the government’s public health efforts, ensuring better medical facilities for the people. He emphasized that the cell will provide complete oversight of the vaccination process, utilizing modern methods to store data, ensuring swift detection of any shortcomings.

After the inauguration, DC Shahid Mehmood toured the cell, inspecting the available facilities. He directed the staff to fulfill their responsibilities efficiently so that the government’s vaccination targets can be achieved.

Besides it, DC Shahid Mehmood also visited Government Haji Abdul Qayyum DHQ Hospital to review medical facilities provided to patients. He inspected various wards, assessed cleanliness, security, and overall management, and instructed the staff to ensure better patient care.

He stressed the importance of maintaining hygiene and ensuring the availability of medicines. During his visit, he also interacted with patients to address their concerns.