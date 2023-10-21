LAHORE- In a poignant moment, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has made a triumphant return to his homeland after spending four years in self-imposed exile.

As he arrived at a helipad in Lahore from Islamabad Airport, the emotional response of his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was palpable.

Emotions running high as Maryam Nawaz Sharif's eyes well up with pride and love, watching Nawaz Sharif’s helicopter landing at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan. #خوش_آمدید_نوازشریف pic.twitter.com/qFP5CDmh2d — PMLN DIGITAL (@pmlndigitalpk) October 21, 2023

Nawaz Sharif’s return marked a significant moment in Pakistan’s political landscape. He had departed from Islamabad on a special flight, which experienced a delay of approximately two hours. Upon his arrival in Lahore, he was warmly received by Shehbaz Sharif, the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

She addressed the party workers at Minar-e-Pakistan and expressed her recognition of the numerous challenges that the PML-N’s leader had confronted.

She commended the people of Pakistan for their profound respect and warm reception of him upon his return, underscoring his visionary aspirations for the nation’s future.

شکر الحمدللہ

نوازشریف کو مٹانے والے کتنے آئے کتنے چلے گئے جس کو کہتے تھے اس کی سیاست ختم ہوگئی وہ آج پوری آن بان شان کے ساتھ واپس آرہا ہے۔#خوش_آمدید_نوازشریف#TheEraOfNawazSharif pic.twitter.com/JsBJYUWblD — PMLN (@pmln_org) October 21, 2023

Beside former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Maryam Nawaz emphatically dispelled any notions of a division within the PML-N, asserting that such rumors had no basis in reality.

Furthermore, the PML-N’s Chief Organizer emphasized that despite the considerable turnout at Minar-e-Pakistan, a substantial segment of the audience was unable to gain access due to the venue reaching full capacity. She clarified her intention not to engage in extensive discussions, recognizing that PML-N supporters had primarily gathered to listen to their leader’s address.