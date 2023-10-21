Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday issued cyclone warning alert in wake of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea that intensified into a depression, hovering far southwest of Karachi.

Authorities in Sindh are on alert as a major storm intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. The Cyclone named Tej is heading towards Oman, but Indian and Pakistani authorities are keeping an eye on the evolving weather phenomenon.

The latest advisory said a deep Depression over the Southwest Arabian Sea moved further northwestward, intensified into a Cyclonic Storm and now lies centred around Latitude 10.0 °N & Longitude 59.3 °E.

Met office said due to highly favorable environmental conditions, warm SSTs, low vertical wind shear and upper-level outflow, the system is likely to strengthen further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) by evening today and keep moving in the northwest direction towards Oman-Yemen coast.

It said none of the Pakistan coastal area is likely to be impacted by this system.

Officials however urged citizens to remain cautious as the situation unfolds, as weather patterns could change rapidly.

People in Karachi, and other coastal areas including Gwadar are cautioned to stay informed about the evolving weather conditions, and take necessary precautions, and follow guidance from relevant authorities to ensure the safety of lives and property.