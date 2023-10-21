KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 213,700 here on Saturday, October 21, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 183,220 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 213,700
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 195,890
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 183,220
|PKR 167,950
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,322
|PKR 16,795
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.