Hasan Nawaz shatters Babar Azam’s T20I Century Record with fiery 105

LAHORE – Hasan Nawaz surpassed Babar Azam’s century milestone in record-breaking T20I knock against New Zealand.

The cricketer from Layyah made a sensational impact in the third game against Kiwis, etching his name into cricket history by surpassing Babar Azam’s record for the fastest century in T20I cricket for Pakistan.

Chasing 205 runs, Men in Green needed a quick and aggressive start, and Nawaz delivered in grand style. The 22-year-old, who made his debut in the series opening match, had a rocky start to the series, having bagged ducks in his first two games. However, he turned things around with an explosive innings that stunned fans and players alike.

Fastest T20 Century

Player Balls VS Location Year
Hasan Nawaz 44 New Zealand Auckland 2025
Babar Azam 49 South Africa Centurion 2021
Ahmed Shehzad 58 Bangladesh Dhaka 2014
Babar Azam 58 New Zealand Lahore 2023

 

 

The previous record was held by former skipper and star player, who had scored a century in 49 balls during a T20I against South Africa in 2021. Nawaz’s stunning achievement not only secured Pakistan’s victory but also placed him among the country’s most exciting young talents in T20 cricket.

The young cricketer finished unbeaten on 105 runs off just 45 balls, steering Green Shirts to a commanding nine-wicket victory. His fiery knock included 17 boundaries, seven of which were sixes, showcasing his aggressive stroke play.

The highlight of innings was his blistering century, which he reached in just 44 balls, setting a new record for the fastest T20I century by a Pakistani batter.

 

Hasan Nawaz smacks fastest T20I hundred for Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

