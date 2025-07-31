Gold price slips to Rs353,000 per Tola in Pakistani Market; Full Rate List

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on Thursday, showing downturn in the international bullion market, with price of gold per tola dipped by Rs2,000, bringing it down to Rs353,000 in local market.

The price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs1,714 to Rs302,641. The international gold market also reported a dip, with prices falling by $20. As per APGJSA, the global rate stood at $3,303 per ounce.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan 31 July

Gold Price Details Price Change Gold per tola Rs353,000 ↓ Rs2,000 Gold per 10 grams Rs302,641 ↓ Rs1,714 Gold per ounce (Int’l) $3,303 ↓ $20

Gold Price This Week

Dates 24K Gold 28-July Rs356,300 26-July Rs356,400 25-July Rs356,700 24-July Rs359,000 23-July Rs364,900 22-July Rs361,200 21-July Rs361,200

Silver rates were not spared by the trend, as the price per tola fell by Rs63, settling at Rs3,900.

Market analysts attribute the decline to a stronger US dollar and profit-taking by investors ahead of key economic data releases. Local jewellers expect prices to remain volatile in the coming days, depending on international trends and currency fluctuations.