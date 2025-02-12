Land worth tens of millions retrieved in Lahore’s Johar Town

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved state land worth tens of millions during a grand operation in different blocks of Johar Town on Wednesday.

LDA teams retrieved possession of eight plots (seven measuring five marlas and one 1-kanal) worth tens of millions after demolishing illegal constructions and boundary walls during operations against land grabbers in F, F-I, F-III, H-II and R-I blocks of Johar Town.

LDA Director Housing-VII Moazzam Rasheed supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments, and violations of building bylaws across Lahore. He has also directed ensuring the safety of public properties in LDA’s housing schemes.