Gold rate in Pakistan today, 12 February, 2025

KARACHI—The gold price in Pakistan on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, was recorded at PKR 303,100 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 259,631 per 10g.
However, Gold prices in local and global markets saw a huge uptick, but the prices dipped by around Rs1000 per tola on Friday.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 303,100
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|PKR 303,100
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|PKR 303,100
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|PKR 303,100
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|PKR 303,100
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|PKR 303,100
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|PKR 303,100
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|PKR 303,100
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 303,100
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 259,860
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 25,715
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.