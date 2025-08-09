Gold price in Pakistan falls to Rs362,400 per Tola amid global dip

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan wrapped up weekn with meagre losses on Saturday amid dip in the international market.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of gold per tola declined by Rs300 to close at Rs362,400, while 10 grams slipped by Rs257 to Rs310,699. The drop follows Friday’s gain of Rs500 per tola, when rates reached Rs362,700.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Change New Price Per tola -300 362,400 10 grams -257 310,699

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price 7-August Rs362,200 6-August Rs359,300 5-August Rs358,000 4-August Rs359,500 2-August Rs359,000 1-August Rs352,900

Globally, gold prices eased by $3, with the international rate standing at $3,397 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Silver prices also edged lower in the local market, falling by Rs9 per tola to settle at Rs4,064.