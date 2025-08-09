Gold price in Pakistan falls to Rs362,400 per Tola amid global dip

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan wrapped up weekn with meagre losses on Saturday amid dip in the international market.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of gold per tola declined by Rs300 to close at Rs362,400, while 10 grams slipped by Rs257 to Rs310,699. The drop follows Friday’s gain of Rs500 per tola, when rates reached Rs362,700.
Today Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|Change
|New Price
|Per tola
|-300
|362,400
|10 grams
|-257
|310,699
Gold Price This Week
|Dates
|Price
|7-August
|Rs362,200
|6-August
|Rs359,300
|5-August
|Rs358,000
|4-August
|Rs359,500
|2-August
|Rs359,000
|1-August
|Rs352,900
Globally, gold prices eased by $3, with the international rate standing at $3,397 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
Silver prices also edged lower in the local market, falling by Rs9 per tola to settle at Rs4,064.