Tharparkar Ro Plant Funds Looted As Rs15 Crore Mega Corruption Exposed

ISLAMABAD – Shocking revelations surfaced about embezelment of funds at Tharparkar RO Plant, which raised eyebrows as a scandal of this scale shows how deep corruption runs in Pakistan.

The funds meant for the repair and maintenance of lifesaving RO plants in Tharparkar have allegedly been siphoned off in a corruption scheme worth more than Rs15 crore.

Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah took notice and two senior Executive Engineers from the Public Health Engineering Department have been sacked after an inquiry confirmed the removal of funds.

The probe revealed massive misuse of public money, with orders now issued to recover every rupee of the looted funds.

The disgraced officers have been shown the door under Sindh Civil Servants Rules, while Chief Secretary ordered strict, district-wide monitoring of all RO plants to prevent future scandals.

In previous years, Tharparkar reverse osmosis plants were non-functional, including major facilities in Mithi and Islamkot. Mithi solar desalination plant, which was inaugurated in 2015, was remained non functional for eight years due to unpaid bills, while the Islamkot RO plant, built for Rs388.6 million, has been out of order for years.