Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 9 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded further increase in local market in line withe rising rates in international market on Saturay.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs500 and stood at 362,700 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs310,956after recording a surge of Rs428.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,400per ounce after surging by $5.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 362,700 Rs4,073 Lahore 362,700 Rs4,073 Islamabad 362,700 Rs4,073 Peshawar 362,700 Rs4,073 Quetta 362,700 Rs4,073 Sialkot 362,700 Rs4,073 Hyderabad 362,700 Rs4,073 Faisalabad 362,700 Rs4,073

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver also moved up and stood at Rs.4,074 and Rs.3,491 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.