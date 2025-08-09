Fire breaks out at Spain’s Iconic Mosque–Cathedral of Córdoba

CÓRDOBA – Panic gripped visitors and staff at world-famous Mosque–Cathedral of Córdoba as sudden fire erupted inside historic site.

The inferno was said to be a short circuit in floor-cleaning machine, which was brought under control after 90 minutes of intense firefighting. Fire crews rushed to site and managed to contain flames before they could inflict major structural damage on the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Authorities in Córdoba have confirmed that no injuries were reported and the site remains open to the public, though additional safety inspections are underway.

A fire broke out in the historic mosque-turned-cathedral in Spain’s Cordoba on August 8, but the monument was saved after firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, the city’s mayor said. Local media reported that the fire was caused by a machine catching alight in one of the… pic.twitter.com/wFD57OoJOz — TRT World (@trtworld) August 9, 2025

Córdoba’s mayor, José María Bellido, praised the rapid intervention, saying, “A catastrophe has been averted thanks to swift action.”

The mosque was built in 8th century and is regarded as one of Spain’s most treasured examples of Islamic architecture. After Christian reconquest, a cathedral was constructed within its walls in the 16th century.

The incident follows similar scare in Türkiye earlier this week, when an attempted arson attack on the Hagia Sophia Mosque was foiled by the imam.