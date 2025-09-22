Gold price hits Rs393,700 per Tola in Pakistan amid global rally

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan opened week on strong note, jumping Rs3,400 per tola to hit record Rs393,700 while 10-gram gold rate also soared to Rs337,534, an increase of Rs2,915.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Type Price Change Per Tola 393,700 3,400 10-Gram 337,534 2,915

Gold Rates Last Week

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver 18-Sept-25 Rs388,600 Rs4,418 17-Sept-25 Rs388,600 Rs4,387 16-Sept-25 Rs391,000 Rs4,496 15-Sept-25 Rs386,300 Rs4,443 13-Sept-25 Rs386,300 Rs4,443 12-Sept-25 Rs386,500 Rs4,456 11-Sept-25 Rs384,000 Rs4,326

On Saturday, gold per tola had reached Rs390,300 after a gain of Rs1,700. Silver prices also edged higher, rising Rs63 per tola to Rs4,595.

International gold rates continued their upward trend, with the APGJSA reporting $3,719 per ounce plus a $20 premium, reflecting a daily increase of $34. Globally, spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,688.76 per ounce by early Monday, after hitting a record high of $3,707.40 last Wednesday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery also climbed 0.5% to $3,723.70.

Analysts say the global rally comes as investors await statements from US Federal Reserve officials and upcoming inflation data, following last week’s interest rate cut and signals of potential further easing.