Karachi, Sindh weather: Light rain expected in coastal areas

KARACHI – Partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected in Karachi and the coastal areas of Sindh on Tuesday.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts, including the flood-affected areas of Sindh, during the current week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts and partly cloudy in the coastal areas of Sindh on Monday evening/night.

On Tuesday, light rain/drizzle is expected in Karachi and the coastal areas of the province. Hot and dry weather is expected in the flood-affected areas of Sindh during the current week.

Karachi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Tuesday and between 30°C and 32°C on Wednesday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday and between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. The maximum temperature in Sukkur, Mohenjo-Daro and Nawabshah was recorded at 38°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 84 per cent.