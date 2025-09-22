Fact Check: Has Pakistan conducted Airstrikes in Tirah killing civilians?

TIRAH VALLEY – At least seven civilians were killed after an explosion in a Tirah village, authorities said. The blast occurred when members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (Fitna-al-Khwarij) were preparing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) inside an abandoned house.

A detonator reportedly went off accidentally during soldering, triggering a chain reaction that set off stored explosives. Several TTP militants were killed in the explosion, and the shockwave caused the roofs of nearby houses to collapse, resulting in civilian casualties.

These reports circulating on social media about airstrikes in area are false. No aerial attacks took place.

Monitoring: 🚨 The Truth Behind #Tirah: Exposing the Khawarij’s Web of Lies 🔺️Propaganda about alleged Pakistani airstrikes in Upper Tirah’s Aka Khel area is nothing but a fabricated narrative designed to malign Pakistan’s armed forces. 🔺️The reality is clear: Pakistan… https://t.co/WGeuXJepcK pic.twitter.com/dZyT3TwyXn — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) September 22, 2025

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed deep concern over reports that several civilians, including children, were killed in Tirah, KP, allegedly due to aerial attacks. HRCP called for an immediate and impartial investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

In a statement on X, HRCP emphasized that the state is constitutionally obliged to protect civilians’ right to life, a duty it has repeatedly failed to ensure.

Authorities have yet to release official details of the incident. Local officials did not share details. A senior police officer confirmed that jets struck and completely destroyed four houses but did not indicate who carried out the attack.

MNA from Khyber condemned the killings in a video message in Pashto, reporting that elderly women and children were among the victims. He urged residents to visit the site to protest and called attention to the repeated targeting of civilians in the area.