Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 18 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan hit the reverse gear after reaching historic high in line with the downward trend in international market on Thursday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola on third day of the business week stood at 388,600 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs333,161.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,668 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 388,600 Rs4,367 Lahore 388,600 Rs4,367 Islamabad 388,600 Rs4,367 Peshawar 388,600 Rs4,367 Quetta 388,600 Rs4,367 Sialkot 388,600 Rs4,367 Hyderabad 388,600 Rs4,367 Faisalabad 388,600 Rs4,367

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram stood at Rs.4,367 and Rs.3,761. respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.